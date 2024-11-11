No. 20 Florida beats Grambling State 86-62 as coach Todd Golden deals with allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu tied his career-high with 14 points, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard added 12…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu tied his career-high with 14 points, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard added 12 apiece, and No. 20 Florida beat Grambling State 86-62 on Monday in coach Todd Golden’s first game since he acknowledged an ongoing school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations.

Golden said previously he is considering “defamation claims.”

Golden, 39, got a rousing ovation during pregame introductions. He shook hands with assistants and got several hugs from players as well as Grambling State coach Donte’ Jackson. Golden’s wife, Megan, and their two children sat behind the bench.

One difference: advertisements and public service announcements involving the coach were removed from video boards inside the O’Connell Center.

The Independent Florida Alligator reported Friday that the university is investigating Golden through a Title IX complaint.

Kintavious Dozier led the Tigers (1-2) with 19 points.

Takeaways

Grambling State: The Tigers, who earned an NCAA Tournament bid last year and won a play-in game, showed promise in a two-point loss at Ole Miss last week and should be a threat in the SWAC.

Florida: The Gators are 3-0 for the first time in Golden’s three seasons. They have the depth and talent to be a factor in the SEC and showed they can handle a distraction.

Key moment

The Gators used a 9-0 tun midway through the second half to build a 55-34 lead. Clayton’s 3-pointer from the wing got the spurt going, but most of the points came from the free-throw line.

Key stat

After Golden complained about the team’s rebounding effort in a 21-point victory over Jacksonville on Thursday, the Gators controlled the boards against Grambling State. They outrebounded the Tigers by 22.

Up next

Grambling State plays at New Mexico on Nov. 21. Florida plays at rival Florida State on Friday.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rueben.

