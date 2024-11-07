No. 20 Cincinnati takes on Morehead State after Lukosius’ 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cincinnati plays Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cincinnati plays Morehead State after Simas Lukosius scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 109-54 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Cincinnati finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Morehead State went 26-9 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 5.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.