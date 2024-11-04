No. 20 Cincinnati opens season at home against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -32.5; over/under is 148.5…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -32.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cincinnati begins the season at home against UAPB.

Cincinnati finished 16-5 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.

UAPB finished 5-12 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.