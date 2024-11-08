No. 20 Cincinnati hosts Morehead State after Lukosius’ 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -27.5; over/under is…

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -27.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Cincinnati plays Morehead State after Simas Lukosius scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 109-54 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Cincinnati went 16-5 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 6.5 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Morehead State finished 26-9 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Eagles averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

