No. 20 Arkansas hosts Little Rock following Thiero’s 23-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -21; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas takes on Little Rock after Adou Thiero scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 91-72 win over the Pacific Tigers.

Arkansas finished 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 30.0 bench points last season.

The Trojans are 2-2 on the road. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

