No. 2 UConn takes on Texas A&M-Commerce, seeks 4th straight win

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) at UConn Huskies (3-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37.5; over/under…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) at UConn Huskies (3-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn heads into a matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce as winners of three straight games.

UConn finished 37-3 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 7-13 in Southland play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.