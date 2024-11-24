No. 2 UConn takes on Memphis in Lahaina, Hawaii

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn squares off…

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn squares off against Memphis in Lahaina, Hawaii.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 39.0 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Memphis finished 22-10 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 80.5 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

