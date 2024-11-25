No. 2 UConn plays Memphis in Lahaina, Hawaii

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is…

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn will face Memphis at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Memphis finished 22-10 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

