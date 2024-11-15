No. 2 Alabama visits No. 13 Purdue following Nelson’s 22-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide…

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama visits No. 13 Purdue after Grant Nelson scored 22 points in Alabama’s 72-64 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

Purdue went 34-5 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers averaged 82.3 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

Alabama finished 5-5 on the road and 25-12 overall a season ago. The Crimson Tide allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

