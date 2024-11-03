No. 2 Alabama opens season at home against UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25; over/under…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama begins the season at home against UNC Asheville.

Alabama finished 25-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

UNC Asheville finished 14-5 in Big South games and 5-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

