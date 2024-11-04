No. 2 Alabama hosts UNC Asheville for season opener

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25.5; over/under…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama hosts UNC Asheville for the season opener.

Alabama went 25-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 33.6 from deep.

UNC Asheville finished 14-5 in Big South play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 17.4 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

