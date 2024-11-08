No. 2 Alabama hosts Arkansas State following Sears’ 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -22.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama hosts Arkansas State after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 110-54 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Alabama went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 25-12 overall. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game last season, 37.2 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

Arkansas State went 20-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Red Wolves averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.