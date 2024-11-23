No. 19 Wisconsin squares off against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19…

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (6-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin faces Pittsburgh in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Badgers have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is 6-0 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin scores 87.8 points, 27.6 more per game than the 60.2 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 53.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Badgers.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

