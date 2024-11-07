No. 19 Texas plays Houston Christian after Johnson’s 29-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (0-1) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas hosts…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (0-1)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas hosts Houston Christian after Tre Johnson scored 29 points in Texas’ 80-72 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas went 21-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Houston Christian finished 4-14 in Southland action and 1-15 on the road last season. The Huskies shot 43.3% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

