No. 19 Texas opens season at home against Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 146…

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas opens the season at home against Ohio State.

Texas finished 21-13 overall with an 18-12 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Ohio State finished 22-14 overall with an 11-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.