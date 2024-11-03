No. 19 Texas Longhorns start season at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2; over/under is 146.5…

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas begins the season at home against Ohio State.

Texas went 21-13 overall with an 18-12 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.9 last season.

Ohio State finished 22-14 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

