No. 19 Texas hosts Chicago State after Johnson’s 28-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Texas Longhorns (1-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas hosts Chicago State after Tre Johnson scored 28 points in Texas’ 90-59 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

Texas went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago State finished 1-0 in NEC action and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

