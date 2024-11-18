No. 19 Kentucky takes on Lipscomb, seeks 4th straight victory

Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky seeks to…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Lipscomb.

Kentucky went 23-10 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 89.0 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

The Bisons are 1-2 in road games. Lipscomb allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

