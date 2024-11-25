No. 19 Arkansas beats Maryland Eastern Shore 109-35 with record-tying 1st half

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas tied its school record for largest halftime lead in a 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas tied its school record for largest halftime lead in a 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

John Calipari’s Razorbacks (5-1) led 60-15 at the break, tying Arkansas’ 45-point advantage at halftime in a 2009 win over Alcorn State.

Arkansas raced to a 12-point lead before the first media timeout and went on a 30-1 run midway through the first half. Razorbacks guard Johnell Davis had scored 10 points by the 7:36 mark of the opening half, which was more than Maryland Eastern Shore (2-7) scored as a team at that point.

Freshman Karter Knox scored a game-high 21 points to lead seven Arkansas players in double figures. Davis and Boogie Fland each added 16, Billy Richmond and Zvonimir Ivisic had 14 apiece, D.J. Wagner scored 13 points and Adou Thiero chipped in 11.

Arkansas’ 74-point win tied for the third largest margin of victory in school history.

Takeaways

Maryland Eastern Shore: The Hawks don’t have much to look back on as they shot 23% from the field and 15.4% from 3.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have beaten the teams they are supposed to so far in coach Calipari’s first year, but little can be gleaned in a win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Key moment

Arkansas had no trouble from the opening tip, jumping out to a 15-3 lead. Ivisic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to provide the Razorbacks with a double-digit lead before first media timeout.

Key stat

The Razorbacks made more 3-pointers (15) than Maryland Eastern Shore made field goals (14). Arkansas also scored 31 points off 19 Hawks turnovers, while the visitors didn’t register a single point of Arkansas’ four giveaways.

Up next

The Hawks play at Little Rock on Wednesday, and Arkansas plays Illinois in Kansas City on Thanksgiving.

