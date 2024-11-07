No. 18 Marquette takes on George Mason following Jones’ 32-point game

George Mason Patriots (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts…

George Mason Patriots (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts George Mason after Kam Jones scored 32 points in Marquette’s 102-62 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Marquette went 27-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

George Mason finished 9-10 in A-10 action and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Patriots allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shot 40.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

