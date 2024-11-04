No. 18 Marquette opens season at home against Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23; over/under is…

Stony Brook Seawolves at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -23; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.

Marquette went 27-10 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook went 20-15 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Seawolves averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

