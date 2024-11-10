Live Radio
No. 18 Marquette hosts Central Michigan after Joplin’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 3:23 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)

Milwaukee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette takes on Central Michigan after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette’s 82-63 win over the George Mason Patriots.

Marquette went 27-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

Central Michigan went 12-7 in MAC play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

