No. 18 Marquette hosts Central Michigan after Joplin’s 27-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)

Milwaukee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette takes on Central Michigan after David Joplin scored 27 points in Marquette’s 82-63 win over the George Mason Patriots.

Marquette went 27-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

Central Michigan went 12-7 in MAC play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

