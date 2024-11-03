Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 18 Marquette begins…

No. 18 Marquette begins season at home against Stony Brook

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:41 AM

Stony Brook Seawolves at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.

Marquette finished 14-2 at home last season while going 27-10 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook finished 13-9 in CAA play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Seawolves shot 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up