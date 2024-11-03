No. 18 Marquette begins season at home against Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves at Marquette Golden Eagles Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -22.5; over/under is…

Stony Brook Seawolves at Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.

Marquette finished 14-2 at home last season while going 27-10 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook finished 13-9 in CAA play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Seawolves shot 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

