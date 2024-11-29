No. 18 Florida Gators square off against the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (6-0) vs. Florida Gators (7-0) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -8.5; over/under…

Wichita State Shockers (6-0) vs. Florida Gators (7-0)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and No. 18 Florida square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Gators have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. Florida is third in the SEC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 4.3.

The Shockers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Wichita State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Gators.

Justin Hill averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

