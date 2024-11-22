No. 18 Cincinnati visits Georgia Tech following Terry’s 20-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 18 Cincinnati after Lance Terry scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 77-69 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Yellow Jackets averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Cincinnati went 22-15 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 14.5 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.