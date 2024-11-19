No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Northern Kentucky Norse, look for 4th straight win

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14;…

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -14; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Cincinnati is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Norse averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Cincinnati went 4-8 on the road and 22-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.