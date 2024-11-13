No. 18 Arkansas uses second-half run to beat Troy 65-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 19 points apiece, and No. 18 Arkansas used a big…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 19 points apiece, and No. 18 Arkansas used a big second-half run to beat Troy 65-49 on Wednesday night.

Arkansas (2-1) struggled until putting together a 19-6 run midway through the second half, with Ivisic, Thiero, Boogie Fland and Johnell Davis accounting for all the Razorbacks’ scoring in the stretch.

Thiero finished 8 for 15 from the field with seven rebounds, while Ivisic was 6 for 8 — including 6 for 7 on 3-pointers — and had three blocks.

After the run, Troy didn’t come within single digits again as Arkansas avoided a letdown following Saturday’s loss to No. 8 Baylor. The Trojans shot just 36% in the second half and were 0 for 8 from three-point range.

Jackson Fields led Troy (2-1) with 13 points.

Boogie Fland added 12 points and seven assists for the Razorbacks. Only six players scored for Arkansas as starting point guard D.J. Wagner was held scoreless in 37 minutes on 0-of-4 shooting. Trevon Brazile scored just four points in nine minutes as he left late in the first half after appearing to injure his ankle.

Takeaways

Troy: The Trojans were picked second in the Sun Belt Conference and looked the part mostly, only struggling during Arkansas’ second-half run and leading for a majority of the game.

Arkansas: With only one returning scholarship player from last season, the Razorbacks are clearly still finding their way as they were outrebounded by seven against a Sun Belt team. Aggression on the perimeter, though, led to 24 points off 24 Troy turnovers.

Key moment

The second-half run turned a three-point deficit into a 10-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the game.

Key stat

Arkansas shot just 29% from the field and 19% from 3-point range in the first half and trailed 27-26 going into the break. In the second half, the Razorbacks were 8 for 12 beyond the arc and shot 64%.

Up next

Troy travels to Oregon on Sunday.

Arkansas hosts Pacific on Monday.

