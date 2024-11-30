No. 17 TCU women beat South Florida 87-46 in Cayman Islands Classic to move to 8-0

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points, Sedona Prince had her second double-double of the…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points, Sedona Prince had her second double-double of the tournament and No. 17 TCU rolled to an 87-46 victory over South Florida on Saturday night in the Cayman Island Classic.

Van Lith shot 8 of 15 from the floor and had eight of TCU’s 18 assists. Prince scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with three blocked shots and two assists.

Madison Conner added 14 points and Taylor Bigby chipped in 10 for TCU (8-0), which shot 31 of 59 (52.5%) from the floor and 12 of 29 (41%) from long range.

Vittoria Blasigh scored 14 points to lead South Florida (4-5).

TCU built a 21-11 lead heading into the second quarter and led 40-22 at the break. Van Lith scored 10 points in the first half and Prince had eight.

South Florida kept pace in the third quarter before the Horned Frog pulled away with a 24-5 fourth quarter.

Van Lith scored 19 second-half points and Prince tallied 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks, four assists and three steals in the Horned Frogs’ 76-68 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame in a tournament game on Friday.

