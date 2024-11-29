Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Horned Frogs have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in non-conference play. Notre Dame ranks second in college basketball with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Kate Koval averaging 11.8.

TCU scores 86.3 points, 30.1 more per game than the 56.2 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is shooting 64.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Horned Frogs.

Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

