No. 17 TCU squares off against No. 3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 17 TCU square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Horned Frogs have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. TCU averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 38.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 5-0 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is third in the ACC with 18.0 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 6.8.

TCU averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.1 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.