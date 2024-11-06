No. 17 Indiana takes on SIU-Edwardsville for cross-conference game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana and SIU-Edwardsville face off…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana and SIU-Edwardsville face off in non-conference action.

Indiana went 19-14 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Hoosiers shot 47.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Cougars averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.