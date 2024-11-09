No. 17 Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois following Mgbako’s 31-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana hosts…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 31 points in Indiana’s 80-61 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Indiana went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Eastern Illinois went 14-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers shot 42.1% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

