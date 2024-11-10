No. 17 Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois after Mgbako’s 31-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -27; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -27; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois after Mackenzie Mgbako scored 31 points in Indiana’s 80-61 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

Indiana finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Hoosiers shot 47.6% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois went 14-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

