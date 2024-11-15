Live Radio
No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats to host Nicholls State Colonels Friday

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:41 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (2-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -23.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Cincinnati faces Nicholls State.

Cincinnati went 16-5 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 6.5 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Nicholls State went 15-6 in Southland play and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Colonels gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

