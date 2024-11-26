No. 17 Baylor hosts New Orleans following White’s 31-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-4) at Baylor Bears (4-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits No.…

New Orleans Privateers (2-4) at Baylor Bears (4-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits No. 17 Baylor after James White scored 31 points in New Orleans’ 93-87 overtime victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bears have gone 2-0 at home. Baylor scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 1-2 away from home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 31.5 rebounds per game led by White averaging 8.5.

Baylor averages 84.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 80.2 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 69.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 75.2 Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bears.

White is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

