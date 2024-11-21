No. 17 Arizona hosts No. 12 Duke after Bradley’s 22-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-1) Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under…

Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Arizona Wildcats (2-1)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Arizona plays No. 12 Duke after Jaden Bradley scored 22 points in Arizona’s 103-88 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Arizona finished 27-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 87.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Duke finished 7-4 on the road and 27-9 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils shot 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

