No. 16 West Virginia women overwhelms Niagara 110-41

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 21 points, Sydney Shaw added 20 and No. 16 West Virginia used its defense to overwhelm Niagara 110-41 on Saturday

The Mountaineers (2-0) forced 44 turnovers, turning those into 53 points. A 49-31 rebounding advantage, including a plus-13 on the offensive end, led to 21 second-chance points and it was 66-16 on points in the paint.

Jordan Thomas scored 14 points for West Virginia, which was a plus-19 on free throws made. Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kylee Blacksten both added 11 points. Zya Nugent scored seven points to surpass 1,000 for her career and Kyah Watson grabbed 13 rebounds.

Amelia Strong scored 14 points for Niagara (0-2), which had three players foul out and two more finish with four fouls.

No. 23 NEBRASKA 78, SE LOUISIANA 68

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Natalie Potts scored 17 points and No. 23 Nebraska rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cornhuskers trailed for most of the game until Alberte Rimdal converted a three-point play and Potts hit a 3-pointer to make it 60-59 just over a minute into the fourth quarter. After Cheyanne Daniels scored to put SE Louisiana back on top, Potts had a layup and Rimdal a 3-pointer for a 65-61 Nebraska lead.

Nebraska led 70-68 heading into the final two minutes when Logan Nissley drilled a 3-pointer to spark a game-closing 8-0 run. The last five points came from the foul line while the Lions were missing three shots and had a turnover.

Rimdal and Nissley had 14 points apiece for the Cornhuskers and Petra Bozan added 11. Potts and Nissley both had four 3s as Nebraska was 14 of 29 behind the arc and shot 52% (26 of 50) overall.

