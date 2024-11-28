No. 16 North Carolina takes on North Carolina Central, looks for 4th straight victory

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina heads into a matchup against North Carolina Central as winners of three consecutive games.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby leads the Tar Heels with 10.1 boards.

The Eagles are 0-6 in road games. North Carolina Central is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina averages 67.0 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 82.9 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 30.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (33.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi Donarski is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Kyla Bryant is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.