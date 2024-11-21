No. 16 Indiana plays UNC Greensboro following Rice’s 23-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -17.5; over/under…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Indiana hosts UNC Greensboro after Myles Rice scored 23 points in Indiana’s 87-71 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Indiana finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 15.3 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

UNC Greensboro went 7-7 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

