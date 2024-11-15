No. 16 Indiana hosts South Carolina after Murray-Boyles’ 27-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No.…

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces No. 16 Indiana after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points in South Carolina’s 80-54 victory against the Towson Tigers.

Indiana went 19-14 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers averaged 5.2 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina finished 26-8 overall with an 8-3 record on the road last season. The Gamecocks shot 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.