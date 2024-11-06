No. 16 Arkansas beats Lipscomb 76-60 in coach John Calipari’s debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — John Calipari won his debut as Arkansas coach when the 16th-ranked Razorbacks held off a second-half…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — John Calipari won his debut as Arkansas coach when the 16th-ranked Razorbacks held off a second-half rally by Lipscomb and pulled away for a 76-60 victory Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Boogie Fland scored 17 points and Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis added 15 for Arkansas.

Calipari, who left Southeastern Conference rival Kentucky after last season, had previously been booed incessantly whenever stepping foot in Bud Walton Arena.

That changed when Eric Musselman, who coached Arkansas to three Sweet 16s in five seasons, departed last spring and Calipari bolted from the bluegrass of Kentucky for the foothills of the Ozarks.

His new team looked a lot like his old ones.

