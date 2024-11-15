No. 15 Marquette visits Maryland after Reese’s 21-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at Maryland Terrapins (3-0) College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -1.5;…

Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) at Maryland Terrapins (3-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays No. 15 Marquette after Julian Reese scored 21 points in Maryland’s 84-53 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Maryland went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Terrapins averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 12.4 bench points last season.

Marquette went 27-10 overall a season ago while going 7-5 on the road. The Golden Eagles shot 47.8% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

