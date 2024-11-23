No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5;…

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15 Marquette meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Kam Jones averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Georgia has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Marquette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals.

Asa Newell is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs.

