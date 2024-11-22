No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgia Bulldogs square off in Nassau, Bahamas

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15…

Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and No. 15 Marquette square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Golden Eagles have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by David Joplin averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Georgia leads the SEC with 43.2 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 14.0.

Marquette makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Georgia averages 23.2 more points per game (87.0) than Marquette gives up (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 63.8% and averaging 22.6 points for the Golden Eagles.

Newell is averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs.

