No. 15 Iowa State takes on Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (5-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and No. 15 Iowa State square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Cyclones have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.9 rebounds. Audi Crooks leads the Cyclones with 7.7 boards.

The Raiders are 6-1 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Iowa State averages 73.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 56.7 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 7.5 more points per game (70.6) than Iowa State allows to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Hare averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Anastasiia Boldyreva is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Raiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.