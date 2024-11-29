No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders

Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (5-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and No. 15 Iowa State meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Cyclones are 5-2 in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.9 rebounds. Audi Crooks leads the Cyclones with 7.7 boards.

The Raiders have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Middle Tennessee averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Iowa State averages 73.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 56.7 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 36.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Raiders.

