No. 15 Creighton takes on UT Rio Grande Valley for cross-conference matchup

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton and UT Rio Grande Valley face off in non-conference action.

Creighton went 14-2 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Bluejays gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 11.6 fouls last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 6-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Vaqueros averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 29.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

