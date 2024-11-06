No. 15 Creighton Bluejays to host UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Wednesday

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton hosts…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton hosts UT Rio Grande Valley.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 3.8 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 6-25 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

