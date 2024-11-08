No. 14 Purdue takes on Northern Kentucky after Loyer’s 21-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5;…

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Purdue hosts Northern Kentucky after Fletcher Loyer scored 21 points in Purdue’s 90-73 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

Purdue went 16-0 at home last season while going 34-5 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second-chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 6-11 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Norse averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

