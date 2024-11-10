No. 14 Purdue hosts Yale following Poulakidas’ 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits No. 14…

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits No. 14 Purdue after John Poulakidas scored 21 points in Yale’s 91-79 loss to the UIC Flames.

Purdue finished 16-0 at home last season while going 34-5 overall. The Boilermakers averaged 82.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range last season.

Yale finished 9-6 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.

